Delhi: Police officer found dead with no injury on body

In a shocking incident, a police officer was found dead at his residence in the Mirdard road area, said the officials on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2022 08:48 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 08:48 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
In a shocking incident, a police officer was found dead at his residence in the Mirdard road area, said the officials on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Yunus Khan and was an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police.

ASI Khan was posted with Crime Branch, Kamla Market. Khan's body was found with no injuries. "An ASI of Delhi Police, Yunus Khan, was found dead with no injury on his body at his residence on Mirdard Road. Body sent for post-mortem. Yunus is survived by 2 wives and 10 children," said police.

Further investigations are underway. Earlier on September 7, some unknown miscreants opened fire on a Police patrolling team in Siwan which resulted in the death of a constable and left one villager injured.

Constable Balmiki Yadav lost his life in the incident. "This incident happened last night when we were returning after a raid. 3-4 people were sitting at a turn on a road. When asked about their whereabouts, the miscreants opened fire on us, in which a policeman got injured," Rajesh Kumar, Sub Inspector, Siwan told ANI.

Constable Balmiki Yadav was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors. "I was also a part of the patrolling team when the accused shot at us," Sub Inspector Kumar told ANI.

In the shootout, a villager was also shot and has been admitted to the Siwan Sadar Hospital and is undergoing treatment. Patrolling team of Siswan police station was coming back from patrolling when they were allegedly shot by four unidentified persons.

The identity of the fourth accused is still being investigated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

