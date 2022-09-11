Paramesh Sivamani appointed as new commander of Eastern seaboard HQ

Left Menu

The Indian Government approved the appointment of Indian Coast Guard's Additional Director General Paramesh Sivamani as the new commander of the force's Eastern seaboard headquarters, said the officials on Saturday.

Additional Director General Paramesh Sivamani (Photo/ANI)/ICG). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Government approved the appointment of Indian Coast Guard's Additional Director General Paramesh Sivamani as the new commander of the force's Eastern seaboard headquarters, said the officials on Saturday. The appointment will be based out of Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

He was earlier commanding the western region of the force in Mumbai and has been given the new command on promotion. Sivamani over the last three decades has served in various capacities in ashore and afloat appointments with distinction.

The officer has a professional history, studded with achievements and a proven track record of outstanding and meritorious performance in all assignments he has held. "The Flag Officer is specialized in Navigation and Direction and his sea commands include all major vessels of ICG which include Advanced Offshore Patrol Vessel Samar and Offshore Patrol Vessel Vishwast," read a statement by the Indian Coast Guard.

His key staff assignments include Deputy Director General (Operations and Coastal Security), Principal Director (Operations) at the Coast Guard Headquarters, New Delhi and Chief Staff Officer (Operations) at the Coast Guard Regional Headquarters (East), Chennai. He is an alumnus of the National Defence College, New Delhi and Defence Services Staff College, Wellington. He is a recipient of the President Tatrakshak Medal (Distinguished Service) and Tatrakshak Medal was also awarded to the Director General Coast Guard Commendation in 2012 and FOCINC (East) Commendation in 2009. (ANI)

