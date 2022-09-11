Left Menu

Six-year-old girl dies after bike hits her

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-09-2022 10:41 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 10:38 IST
Six-year-old girl dies after bike hits her
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A six-year-old girl on her way back home after her Madrasa classes, died on after being hit by a bike at Paladka in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, police sources said.

The deceased has been identified as Rifa, daughter of Rashid, a resident of Paladka in Aramboor village of the taluk.

Rifa was returning home after attending the Madrassa on Saturday when a bike travelling towards Sullia hit her. Though she was immediately rushed to a hospital, doctors declared her brought dead, the sources said.

Sullia police have registered a case and investigation is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

