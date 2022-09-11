Six-year-old girl dies after bike hits her
- Country:
- India
A six-year-old girl on her way back home after her Madrasa classes, died on after being hit by a bike at Paladka in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, police sources said.
The deceased has been identified as Rifa, daughter of Rashid, a resident of Paladka in Aramboor village of the taluk.
Rifa was returning home after attending the Madrassa on Saturday when a bike travelling towards Sullia hit her. Though she was immediately rushed to a hospital, doctors declared her brought dead, the sources said.
Sullia police have registered a case and investigation is on.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
