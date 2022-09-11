Left Menu

Fishing boat sinks, crew rescued

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-09-2022 10:54 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 10:51 IST
Fishing boat sinks, crew rescued
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A fishing boat that left for deep sea fishing from Malpe port in Udupi district capsized after hitting a hard object off Gangolli coast, coastal security police sources said.

All the seven fishermen on board were rescued by crew from other fishing boats who were engaged in fishing nearby.

The boat, named 'Shri Durga Vaishnavi' owned by Latish Mendon, had left the port at Malpe on August 29 for fishing in the deep Arabian sea.

While returning to shore on September 8, the boat reportedly hit a hard object off the Gangolli coast and water started gushing inside the boat through the gape. Despite the crew's efforts to save the vessel, the rising water caused the boat's engine to fail.

Nearby fishing boats rushed to the rescue of the fishing crew on the sinking boat. The ill-fated boat sank near Hangarakatte Bengre while being tugged ashore.

