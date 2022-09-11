Left Menu

2 brothers arrested from Ghaziabad for cheating people online, says Delhi Police

A case of cheating under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code was registered on Friday in the cyber police station of the South District.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two brothers were arrested for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of selling air guns, walkie-talkies, telescopes and pellets online, police said on Sunday.

Ravi and Harish Singh were arrested on Friday from their house in Ghaziabad, they said.

The matter came to light following a complaint by a resident of Malviya Nagar in Delhi.

It was alleged that one Robin Singh called the complainant on WhatsApp, informing him that he sells air guns, blank guns, walkie-talkies, telescopes and pellets. Trusting him, the victim ordered 25 telescopes online and transferred Rs 2,49,000 to a bank account, police said.

After receiving the amount, Singh sent a water filter and thereafter blocked him on WhatsApp, they said. A case of cheating under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code was registered on Friday in the cyber police station of the South District. During the investigation, section 120 (concealing a design to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment) was also added, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Choudhary said in technical analysis the money transfer agent was identified as Yogesh Arora, through which the accused – Ravi and Harish Singh – were identified.

The accused duo were arrested from their house in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, she said.

Three smartphones, and two debit cards used in the offence were seized from them, police said.

