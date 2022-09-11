Ukraine continues to make significant gains in the Kharkiv region, UK says
Reuters | London | Updated: 11-09-2022 12:24 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 12:21 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain said on Sunday that Ukrainian forces have continued to make significant gains in the Kharkiv region over the last 24 hours.
Russia has likely withdrawn units from the area, but fighting continues around the cities of Kupiansk and Izium, the British Defence Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Parliament panel grills Twitter officials over data security, privacy
When should I come to see your govt schools: Kejriwal to Assam CM Sarma as Twitter spat grows
As Noida's twin towers go down, Twitter explodes with mirth, memes and 'demolition' humour
If your schools not good, we can fix them together -- Kejriwal to Sarma in Twitter spat
''Tape or chewing gum:'' Twitter's lapses echo worldwide