Gang involved in online cheating cases busted, 2 arrested

Delhi Police on Friday busted a gang involved in online cheating and arrested two persons from Ghaziabad, police said on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2022 13:43 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 13:43 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Police on Friday busted a gang involved in online cheating and arrested two persons from Ghaziabad, police said on Sunday. According to police, a complaint was received at the Cyber Cell in which it was alleged that the accused named Robin Singh had called the complainant on WhatsApp and introduced himself as a seller of air guns, walkie talkies, telescopes, etc.

The complainant had ordered 25 telescopes and paid a sum of Rs 2,49,000 online. He further informed that after taking the money from the complainant, Robin Singh sent one water filter and blocked his number. "During technical analysis of whatsapp mobile phone number and analysis of alleged beneficiary bank accounts transactions, one transaction was tracked as money transfer agent was identified and on interrogation of money transfer agent Yogesh Arora, identity of the accused persons namely Ravi Singh and Harish both real brothers was established," stated the police.

"On Friday, a team was conducted to apprehend the culprits and finally caught them from their house in Ghaziabad, UP. From them, three smart/Android mobile phones, two Debit Cards which were used in the commission of the offence were recovered from their possession as a piece of evidence in the case," stated further. The accused were arrested in the case and were sent to judicial custody after the High Court orders. (ANI)

