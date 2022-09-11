Left Menu

Ukrainian forces push north, east and south in Kharkiv region- army chief

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 11-09-2022 15:02 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 15:01 IST
Ukrainian forces have advanced north from Kharkiv to within 50km (30 miles) of the border with Russia and are also pressing to the south and east in the same region, Ukrainian chief commander General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said on Sunday.

His troops have retaken more than 3,000 sq km of territory this month, he wrote on the Telegram messaging app, adding: "Ukraine continue to liberate territories occupied by Russia."

Reuters was not immediately able to verify his battlefield account.

