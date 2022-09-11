Ukrainian forces push north, east and south in Kharkiv region- army chief

Ukrainian forces have advanced north from Kharkiv to within 50km (30 miles) of the border with Russia and are also pressing to the south and east in the same region, Ukrainian chief commander General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said on Sunday.

His troops have retaken more than 3,000 sq km of territory this month, he wrote on the Telegram messaging app, adding: "Ukraine continue to liberate territories occupied by Russia."

Reuters was not immediately able to verify his battlefield account.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)