Thane court gives bail to three in attempt to murder case

Three persons held in an attempt to murder case were given bail by a court in Thane.

Additional Sessions Judge PM Gupta released Manoj Sharma, Shahbaz Khan and Pratamesh Kamble on bail on August 28.

The judge also allowed the pre arrest bail plea by another accused in the case, Lokesh Vijay Ravji.

They were held by Chitalsar police station for allegedly attacking one Chandan Manoj Gupta with swords on June 6 this year.

Defence counsel Amresh Jadhav said the police's probe into the case was faulty, including irregularities in the way the identification parade was conducted.

In his order of August 28, details of which were made available on Saturday, Judge PM Gupta gave the three bail citing parity as some other accused have been released on bail.

