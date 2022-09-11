Gold worth Rs 44.33 lakh seized

The Customs officials at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) have seized 869 gm of gold that was being transported illegally by five people, a Customs release here on Sunday said.

The value of the confiscated gold is Rs 44.33 lakh.

Four men and one woman from Kasaragod and Mangaluru origin tried to carry the gold illegally between the period of September 6 and 10, the release said.

The gold was being smuggled in paste form by concealing it in pants, innerwear, vest, shoe and rectum, it said.

