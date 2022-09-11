Left Menu

Gold worth Rs 44.33 lakh seized

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 11-09-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 15:43 IST
Gold worth Rs 44.33 lakh seized
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Customs officials at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) have seized 869 gm of gold that was being transported illegally by five people, a Customs release here on Sunday said.

The value of the confiscated gold is Rs 44.33 lakh.

Four men and one woman from Kasaragod and Mangaluru origin tried to carry the gold illegally between the period of September 6 and 10, the release said.

The gold was being smuggled in paste form by concealing it in pants, innerwear, vest, shoe and rectum, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human tooth

Odd News Roundup: Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human to...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal space accidents; U.S. FCC to vote on new rules on space debris

Science News Roundup: U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal spac...

 Global
3
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to turn into rout

WRAPUP 1-Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to ...

 Ukraine
4
Health News Roundup: For many weary Chinese, lockdown dread trumps fear of COVID; FDA receives reports of cancer linked to breast implants and more

Health News Roundup: For many weary Chinese, lockdown dread trumps fear of C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022