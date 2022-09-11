Russia hitting Ukrainian military targets in Kharkiv region - report
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-09-2022 15:52 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 15:51 IST
Russian forces are hitting Ukrainian army positions in the Kharkiv region with precision strikes, Russian news agencies quoted the country's defence ministry as saying on Sunday.
Reuters was not immediately able to verify the reports.
