Russia hits Ukrainian forces in Kharkiv region, says defence ministry
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 11-09-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 16:08 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russian forces are hitting Ukrainian army positions in the Kharkiv region with precision strikes, the country's defence ministry said on Sunday.
Strikes are being carried out by airborne troops, missiles and artillery, the ministry said on social media. Reuters was not immediately able to verify the reports.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukrainian
- Kharkiv
- Russian
- the ministry
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cities near Ukrainian nuclear plant shelled
Over 1 million tonnes of grain shipped from Ukrainian ports: Turkish defense ministry
Radiation levels normal at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant following Ukrainian missile strike - Russian-backed officials
Russia says it shot down Ukrainian drone near Zaporizhzhia nuclear station
Ukrainians brave nuclear risk to escape Russian-ruled south