Russia hits Ukrainian forces in Kharkiv region, says defence ministry

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 11-09-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 16:08 IST
Russian forces are hitting Ukrainian army positions in the Kharkiv region with precision strikes, the country's defence ministry said on Sunday.

Strikes are being carried out by airborne troops, missiles and artillery, the ministry said on social media. Reuters was not immediately able to verify the reports.

