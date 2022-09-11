Left Menu

Paratrooper dies in line of duty, Army offers condolences

We salute the resolute courage of the paratrooper and stand by his family in this hour of grief.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2022 17:02 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 17:00 IST
The Indian Army on Sunday expressed its profound grief on the death of Naik Suraj Pal in the line of duty.

The exact cause of his death and other details were awaited.

Some reports claimed that the paratrooper died due to non-opening of parachute during mountain strike exercise in Leh-Ladakh. However, there was no official confirmation on it.

Army sources said Naik Pal hailed from Nagariya Nandram village in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh.

''General Manoj Pande #COAS & All Ranks of #IndianArmy express profound grief on the unfortunate demise of Naik Suraj Pal in the line of duty & offer deepest condolences to the bereaved family,'' the Army tweeted.

In its tweet, it also shared a tweet posted by the Central Command a day earlier informing about his demise.

SuryaCommand_IA, the official Twitter account of Army's Lucknow-based Central Command, had also shared an image of the National War Memorial with an inset photograph of Naik Pal in his uniform, with a caption -- ''Tribute to the Braveheart'' on September 10.

Below his photograph, attached with the tweet, is mentioned: ''Naik Suraj Pal - Leh Sector - 10 Sep 2022''.

#IndianArmy Lt Gen Y Dimri, GOC-in-C & all ranks #SuryaCommand, offer deepest condolences to the family of Nk Suraj Pal who laid down his life in the service of the Nation. We salute the resolute courage of the paratrooper and stand by his family in this hour of grief. @adgpi,'' the SuryaCommand_IA wrote in its tweet.

