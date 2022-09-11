Left Menu

TN pays homage to poet Bharati

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-09-2022 17:07 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 17:07 IST
Tamil Nadu on Sunday paid homage to revolutionary poet Subramania Bharati on the occasion of his 101st death anniversary. Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi paid floral tributes to a portrait of the nationalist poet (1882-1921) at the Raj Bhavan. ''The Governor Ravi paid floral tribute to Mahakavi Bharathiyar who dedicated his life to the sake of Bharathmatha...,'' Raj Bhavan tweeted.

Ministers S Regupathy (Law), P K Sekar Babu (Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments), Chennai Mayor R Priya and officials paid floral tributes to a portrait of Bharati placed close to the freedom fighter's statue at the Marina. The death anniversary of the poet is observed as 'Maha Kavi Day' in the State.

