Fake currency notes with face value of over Rs 16 lakh seized in Odisha, one held

Acting on a tip-off, a special task force of the crime branch with help of the district police apprehended the person from Sector-17 areas of Rourkela city on Saturday and seized the fake notes from him, a senior officer said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-09-2022 18:03 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 18:01 IST
A person from Delhi was arrested in Odisha's Rourkela district after fake Indian currency notes with a face value of over Rs 16 lakh were recovered from his possession, police said on Sunday. Acting on a tip-off, a special task force of the crime branch with help of the district police apprehended the person from Sector-17 areas of Rourkela city on Saturday and seized the fake notes from him, a senior officer said. The accused, who hails from Badarpur area of Delhi, has been residing in north Odisha city, he said. ''Fake Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs 16.11 lakh, a laptop, a colour printer and other incriminating articles were recovered from his possession,'' the officer said.

A case has been registered at Sector 15 Police Station, Rourkela for necessary legal action.

