Youth arrested for raping minor in UP's Mau

PTI | Chitrakoot | Updated: 11-09-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 18:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A youth was arrested for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl in a village in the Mau area here, police said on Sunday.

Senior Sub Inspector, Mau police station, Kamlesh Kumar said the incident took place on Saturday when Akhilesh Pasi (21) lured the girl by offering her biscuits and took her to his house and raped her.

The accused later fled from the spot.

After registering the FIR, the accused was arrested and the girl has been sent for a medical examination.

