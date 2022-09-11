Left Menu

Maha: Branch manager of leading bank duped of Rs 40 lakh by man posing as firm director

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 11-09-2022 18:27 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 18:27 IST
Maha: Branch manager of leading bank duped of Rs 40 lakh by man posing as firm director
  • Country:
  • India

The manager of a leading bank in Ramdaspeth in Nagpur was duped of Rs 40 lakh by a man who posed as a functionary of a firm that had an account with the branch, a police official said on Sunday.

Police said manager Vivek Kumar Vijay Chaudhary received a Whatsapp call purportedly from the director of a firm which held a current account in the branch asking the banker to release money as payment to some groups, the official said.

''The man imitated the voice of the firm's director and told the branch manager that he would give details of cheques etc for the payment procedure. Chaudhary transferred Rs 27.35 lakh and 12.50 lakh in two tranches to four accounts,'' he said.

After Chaudhary called the firm's office for confirmation of receipt of payment, he was told no one had called from the firm, the Bajaj police station official said.

A case of cheating and other offences has been registered and efforts are on to nab the culprit, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human tooth

Odd News Roundup: Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human to...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal space accidents; U.S. FCC to vote on new rules on space debris

Science News Roundup: U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal spac...

 Global
3
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to turn into rout

WRAPUP 1-Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to ...

 Ukraine
4
Health News Roundup: For many weary Chinese, lockdown dread trumps fear of COVID; FDA receives reports of cancer linked to breast implants and more

Health News Roundup: For many weary Chinese, lockdown dread trumps fear of C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022