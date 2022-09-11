Banned lottery tickets seized, 2 held

A 46-year old man, allegedly involved in selling banned lotteries, has been arrested, police here said on Sunday. The lottery tickets were seized from him so was cash totalling Rs 25,400, the police said. Similarly, another person was held for the same offence and tickets were confiscated from him in the district, they said. The two were remanded in judicial custody, the police added.

