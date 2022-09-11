Left Menu

NHAI consultant arrested by CBI in bribery case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2022 19:19 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 19:19 IST
NHAI consultant arrested by CBI in bribery case
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI has arrested a resident engineer of Voyants Solutions Private Limited, a consultant for the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15 lakh, officials said on Sunday.

Anil Kumar Singh of the Gurugram-based firm was arrested along with Anand Mohan Sharma, an employee of the Mathura-based SRSC Infra Private Limited, while they were allegedly exchanging the bribe, the officials added.

Two directors of SRSC Infra -- Bedram Sharma and Parsuram Sharma -- were also arrested, they said.

''Searches were conducted at eight locations belonging to the accused, including at Pilibhit, Gurugram, Mathura and Noida, which resulted in the recovery of cash amounting to Rs 1.56 crore (approximately), incriminating documents pertaining to the transactions and project and digital devices, including mobiles etc.,'' a spokesperson of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said in a statement.

According to the FIR, Singh was appointed as a consultant by the NHAI to monitor the progress of a project awarded to SRSC Infra on the Sitarganj-Bareilly section of National Highway 74.

Singh allegedly demanded the bribe from SRSC Infra for passing the bills of the firm under the project.

''The resident engineer (Singh) of the Gurugram-based private company and the employee (Anand Mohan Sharma) of a Mathura-based private company were intercepted and trapped by the CBI while exchanging a bribe amount of Rs 15 lakh. Two other accused (named in the FIR) were also caught,'' the spokesperson of the federal probe agency said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human tooth

Odd News Roundup: Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human to...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal space accidents; U.S. FCC to vote on new rules on space debris

Science News Roundup: U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal spac...

 Global
3
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to turn into rout

WRAPUP 1-Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to ...

 Ukraine
4
Health News Roundup: For many weary Chinese, lockdown dread trumps fear of COVID; FDA receives reports of cancer linked to breast implants and more

Health News Roundup: For many weary Chinese, lockdown dread trumps fear of C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022