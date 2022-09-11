UP: Two women hang selves to death in Etawah

Two women allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in the city, police said here on Sunday.

Rajkumari (40) suffering from asthama committed suicide on Saturday by hanging herself from a ceiling of her house in Karnpura area, Station House Officer of Sadar police station Bhupendra Kumar Rathi said.

The woman was poor and her family could not afford her treatment, her neighbours told the police, the SHO said.

In a separate incident in village Barrai in Baidpura area, Jyoti (30) also hanged herself in her house on Saturday over a family dispute, he said.

Both the bodies have been sent for the post mortem, police said.

