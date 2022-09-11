Chinese president congratulates Britain's king
Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a message of congratulation to Britains King Charles III on his accession to the throne, the official Xinhua News Agency reported Sunday. I am willing to work with King Charles III to enhance mutual understanding and friendship ... The Chinese president also commemorated the 50th anniversary of formal diplomatic relations.
- Country:
- China
Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a message of congratulation to Britain's King Charles III on his accession to the throne, the official Xinhua News Agency reported Sunday. “I am willing to work with King Charles III to enhance mutual understanding and friendship ... and strengthen communication on global issues, so as to benefit the two countries,” Xinhua quoted Xi as saying. The Chinese president also commemorated the 50th anniversary of formal diplomatic relations. The message comes amid strained relations over trade, human rights and China's crackdown on the democratic opposition in the former British colony of Hong Kong.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Xi Jinping
- Hong Kong
- Chinese
- Charles III
- King Charles III
- British
- Xinhua News
- China
- Britain
ALSO READ
Prince Charles edits British Black newspaper 'The Voice'
Prince Charles guest edits Black British newspaper
Heritage Kalka-Shimla toy train to get new coaches, to replace British-era ones in next 10 months: Officials.
Gibraltar recognised as a British city, 180 years late
Sports News Roundup: Golf-British Open champion Smith among latest players to join LIV Golf; Athletics-American Richardson beats Thompson-Herah by a whisker in Luzerne 100m and more