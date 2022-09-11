IPS officer, businessman raided by West Bengal CID in corruption case

The West Bengal CID on Sunday raided five properties linked to IPS officer Debashis Dhar and a businessman ''close'' to him in a disproportionate assets case, officials said.

Dhar, the former superintendent of police of Coochbehar, was suspended after last year's assembly elections during which four people were killed in the district in alleged firing by central forces.

Five properties, including the residence of Dhar and businessman Sudipto Roychowdhury, in Salt Lake, Metropolitan Society and Jodhpur Park were raided, officials said.

The raids were conducted in connection with a disproportionate assets case lodged by the CID against Dhar and Roychowdhury, they said.

Dhar said he will fully cooperate with the CID in its investigation. Roychowdhury said he has full faith in the rule of law.

Both of them claimed that they have never made any financial transactions with each other.

