Furniture factory owner abducted, killed in Malegaon; body found in canal

A furniture factory owner was found dead in a canal in Malegaon taluka of Maharashtras Nashik district with the body having several injury marks, a police official said on Sunday.Shirish Sonawane 56 was in his factory on Friday evening and then left in a car with three persons who wanted to get some furniture pieces made, the Nashik Road police station official said.Sonawanes wife lodged a missing person complaint late Friday night after he did not return to the factory or home.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 11-09-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 20:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A furniture factory owner was found dead in a canal in Malegaon taluka of Maharashtra's Nashik district with the body having several injury marks, a police official said on Sunday.

Shirish Sonawane (56) was in his factory on Friday evening and then left in a car with three persons who wanted to get some furniture pieces made, the Nashik Road police station official said.

''Sonawane's wife lodged a missing person complaint late Friday night after he did not return to the factory or home. His body was found in a canal in Saytarpade Shivar in Malegaon on Saturday morning. It had injury marks,'' he said.

A kidnapping and murder case has been registered and efforts were on to nab the accused, he added.

