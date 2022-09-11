Two held over rape charges in J-K’s Poonch

Two persons were arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The victim was allegedly abducted and raped by the accused on August 15 while she was returning from her school in the Mendhar area, a police official said.

He said a complaint was received at police station Mendhar on August 26 and accordingly an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered. A special team was constituted to probe the matter.

Both the accused were arrested after hectic efforts, the official said, adding they had abducted the girl in a mini truck after using some drugs to make her unconscious while she was coming out of school.

She was taken to a secluded place in a forest and allegedly raped there, the official said.

