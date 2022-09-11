Left Menu

Boat mishap in Kerala: One more body recovered from Achankovil river

PTI | Alappuzha | Updated: 11-09-2022 20:57 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 20:57 IST
The body of a missing person in the 'palliyodam' (snakeboat) accident in Achankovil river was recovered on Sunday by a diving team of the Indian Navy from the Southern Naval Command.

With the Navy team recovering the body of a 40-year-old man, the total fatalities rose to three in the accident which occured on Saturday.

The 'palliyodam' which was on its way to participate in the 'Aranmula Uthrittathi Vallamkali' (boat race) capsized on Saturday morning in Achankovil river at Mavelikkara near here.

The police and fire force personnel had on Saturday itself recovered the bodies of Adithyan (17) and Vineesh (39).

''...a diving request was received from the District Collector of Alappuzha, about a missing person in the river... The diving team under Southern Naval Command, Kochi responded immediately and commenced diving operations in the area,'' Navy said in a release.

It said after extensive diving operations, the mortal remains of the missing person was recovered by the team and was handed over to the district authorities.

A senior police official from the district said there were around 60 people on the boat which was at Mavelikkara, enroute Aranmula.

The incident happened at Valiya Perumbuzha Kadavu near Mavelikkara at around 8.30 am. ''The snakeboat lost its balance and most of the oarsmen swam to safety,'' police said.

The official said normally around 50 oarsmen will be onboard. Since the boat was going for the competition and was taking a pradakshinam (traditional circling in front of the deity), a few more people climbed overboard resulting in the accident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

