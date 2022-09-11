Following are the top headlines at 9 PM: NATION DEL34 UP-GYANVAPI CASE-SECURITY Gyanvapi case: Security tightened in Varanasi ahead of district court order Varanasi (UP): Prohibitory orders were clamped and security tightened in Varanasi ahead of the district court order on Monday on the maintainability of the plea in the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri case. DEL41 PM-LD SCO PM Modi to visit Uzbekistan on Sept 15-16 to attend SCO Summit New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uzbekistan on September 15-16 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit where leaders are expected to review the grouping's activities over the past two decades and discuss the prospects of multilateral cooperation. DEL38 JK-AZAD-LD ARTICLE 370 At Kashmir rally Azad slams parties for promising restoration of Art 370, says he will not mislead people Baramulla (J-K): As he prepares to launch his political party, former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday slammed those promising the restoration of Article 370 even though it was not in their hands and said he would not mislead the people over the issue. DEL35 NCP-CONVENTION Will never surrender before rulers in Delhi: NCP chief Pawar New Delhi: Even as several Opposition leaders are under the scanner of central probe agencies, NCP president Sharad Pawar on Sunday said his party will never surrender before the ''rulers in Delhi'' and urged non-BJP parties to work together to keep the saffron party away from power. BOM25 MH-SENA-LD CLASH Mumbai: Rebel Sena MLA Sarvankar booked for firing round during clash between workers of party's rival camps Mumbai: Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar allegedly fired a round during a clash between workers of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's camp early on Sunday, following which police registered a case against him, his son and some others, officials said. DEL40 CONG-PETROL Petrol, diesel prices regulated by election dates and not global rates: Congress New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday demanded immediate relief for middle and lower-income group families by reducing petrol and diesel by at least Rs 15 per litre and cooking gas prices by at least Rs 150 per cylinder. DEL39 RAIL-REVENUE Indian Railways revenue up 38 pc to Rs 95,486.58 cr till Aug-end New Delhi: The overall revenue of Indian Railways at the end of August 2022 was Rs 95,486.58 crore, showing an increase of Rs 26,271.29 crore or 38 per cent over the corresponding period of last year, an official statement said on Sunday.

BOM17 DEF-NAVY-FRIGATE Indian Navy launches stealth frigate 'Taragiri' Mumbai: 'Taragiri', the third stealth frigate of the Indian Navy's Project 17A, was launched in Mumbai on Sunday, the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) said. LEGAL LGD3 SC-PILS-CAA SC scheduled to hear over 200 PILs Monday including against CAA New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear over 200 PILs Monday including a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act. FOREIGN FGN54 LANKA-POWER-CHINA Sri Lanka’s creditors, including China must cooperate in the process of debt restructuring: USAID Administrator Colombo: A visiting US diplomat on Sunday said Washington is ready to assist Sri Lanka with its debt restructuring process and reiterated that all the island nation’s creditors, including China must cooperate in this endeavour. PTI RDT RDT

