Maha: 18-year-old found dead at housing society in Mira Road

PTI | Thane | Updated: 11-09-2022 21:09 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 21:09 IST
An 18-year-old boy was found dead in a residential building in Mira Road area of Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday, police said.

The body of the boy identified as Aryan Singh was found in a passageway on the second floor of the residential building where he lived in Shanti Park area, an official from Mira Road police station said. A cleaning staff of the building found the boy lying dead on the floor and informed the society office bearers who in turn alerted the police, he said.

According to family members, the boy had stepped out of the flat on the third floor of the building on Saturday night for some work and never returned, the official said.

The police have registered a case of accidental death and further probe is underway, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

