Sri Lanka recover to post 170/6 in Asia Cup final
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 11-09-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 21:41 IST
Sri Lanka posted 170 for six against Pakistan in the Asia Cup final here on Sunday.
Bhanuka Rajapaksa top-scored for Sri Lanka with 71 not out 45 off balls.
Haris Rauf was the standout bowler for Pakistan with three wickets.
Brief scores: Sri Lanka in 20 overs (Rajapaksa 71 not out; Rauf 3/29).
