Sri Lanka recover to post 170/6 in Asia Cup final

Sri Lanka posted 170 for six against Pakistan in the Asia Cup final here on Sunday.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa top-scored for Sri Lanka with 71 not out 45 off balls.

Haris Rauf was the standout bowler for Pakistan with three wickets.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka in 20 overs (Rajapaksa 71 not out; Rauf 3/29).

