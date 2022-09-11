Sound system operator stabbed to death in Nagpur

Left Menu

A man owning a sound amplifier system used in public events was stabbed to death by unidentified persons in Kanhan in Nagpur in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, a police official said.Kalpesh Bawankule 28 was going to his native Banpuri village after a event along with two employees on a scooter when he was attacked, the official said.Two persons stopped the scooter and attacked Bawankule and his two staffers.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 11-09-2022 21:57 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 21:57 IST
A man owning a sound amplifier system used in public events was stabbed to death by unidentified persons in Kanhan in Nagpur in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, a police official said.

Kalpesh Bawankule (28) was going to his native Banpuri village after a event along with two employees on a scooter when he was attacked, the official said.

''Two persons stopped the scooter and attacked Bawankule and his two staffers. Bawankule was stabbed over 30 times and died on the spot. His two employees managed to escape,'' he said.

A case has been registered in Kanhan police station and efforts were on to nab the culprits, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

