Haryana: Murder case of boy found dead in madrassa solved; 13-yr-old apprehended

Police on Sunday claimed to have solved the murder case of a 11-year-old boy who was found dead inside a madrassa here and apprehended a 13-year-old fellow student.

''The accused student did not want to study in the madrassa and with the intention to defame the institute, he made a plan and strangulated Sameer to death,'' a police official said.

Sameer, a resident of Ted village, was found dead inside the madrassa in Shah Chaukha village here on Monday.

The accused was produced before the juvenile justice board which sent him to a correction home, Faridabad, police said.

The juvenile revealed that he chose Saturday for the murder of his fellow student due to the large crowd in the madrassa for Friday prayers. He took Sameer to a room in the basement of the madrassa, killed him and buried him in the sand, the police said.

Nuh's Superintendent of Police Varun Singla said during investigation, it came to fore that the accused boy and the deceased student used to play together and get along well.

However, when police teams visited the madrassa for investigation and questioned some students, he got scared, he said.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that he carried out the incident on Saturday, September 3, the police official said.

The decomposed body of Sameer was recovered by police on September 5 and an FIR was registered at Pinangawa police station.

According to the complaint filed by Sameer's uncle Iqbal, he used to study Urdu and Arabic in Dargah Wala Madrassa in Shah Chaukha village since 2021 and was also staying there. It was on September 3, one of villagers Haji Akhtar informed the family that Sameer went missing from the madrassa. Later his body was found at the institute.

