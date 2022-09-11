Power drops in northeast Ukraine region, governor says
Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2022 23:37 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 23:37 IST
Power levels dropped in Ukraine's northeastern region of Sumy on Sunday and the region's governor urged residents to unplug electrical devices.
"Electric tension has fallen in the network through the region," Dmytro Zhyvytsky wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
"I recommend disconnecting electrical devices as much as possible."
