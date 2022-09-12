Sweden's right-wing bloc swings to narrow lead in election -SVT
Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 12-09-2022 02:24 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 02:24 IST
Sweden's right-wing bloc swung to a narrow lead in elections for parliament on Sunday, surpassing the centre-left parties as 55% of districts had posted results, public broadcaster SVT reported.
The right-wing parties were on track to win a majority of 175 seats in the 349-seat parliament on Sunday, while the centre-left could get 174, the projection showed.
The race remained tight, with a large number of votes still to be counted.
