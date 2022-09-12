Brazil's Bolsonaro to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro accepted an invitation to attend the funeral for Britain's Queen Elizabeth, the country's foreign ministry said on Sunday.
In a note to Reuters, the ministry said Bolsonaro will travel to London to attend the queen's funeral on Sept. 19.
