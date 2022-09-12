Left Menu

1 dead after motorboat flips at Grand Canyon National Park

The boat flipped in the rapid when it came up against a rock, said John Dillon, executive director of the Grand Canyon River Outfitters Association, which represents outfitters permitted in the canyon.Dillon said some of the passengers decided against continuing the trip, operated by Western River Expeditions.An investigation will be conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

PTI | Grandcanyonnationalpark | Updated: 12-09-2022 08:53 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 08:53 IST
1 dead after motorboat flips at Grand Canyon National Park

A 67-year-old man died after a motorboat flipped over during a Colorado River trip inside Grand Canyon National Park, officials said Sunday.

Park officials said the boat overturned shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday at Bedrock Rapid, which rafting experts say is a large rocky island that divides the river into left and right channels.

Emergency medical personnel treated four people and transported them to the South Rim, park officials said. Authorities say their injuries are not critical.

Park officials identified the deceased as Ronald Vanderlugt, but didn't immediately release his hometown. They said Vanderlugt was on the fifth day of his trip. Members of the river trip group pulled Vanderlugt out of the water, saw he was unresponsive and began CPR, park officials said. They said park rangers were flown into the location by helicopter, but Vanderlugt could not be resuscitated. The boat flipped in the rapid when it came up against a rock, said John Dillon, executive director of the Grand Canyon River Outfitters Association, which represents outfitters permitted in the canyon.

Dillon said some of the passengers decided against continuing the trip, operated by Western River Expeditions.

An investigation will be conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolescent eating

Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolesce...

 United States
2
Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

United States
3
Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong schools; New York to ramp up polio vaccinations after virus found in wastewater and more

Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong scho...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva University bar LGBT student club for now; As Biden touts Ohio Intel plant, Rep. Tim Ryan questions his 2024 plans and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva Univer...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022