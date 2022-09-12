Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Monday, September 12: * SC to hear a batch of petitions, including the one filed by the Indian Union of Muslim League, challenging the constitutional validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. * SC to hear a plea of a consortium of banks led by SBI against Vijay Mallya and Kingfisher Airlines. It would consider a report of the Centre and the recovery officer of DRT, Bengaluru, in the contempt case against the fugitive businessman.

* SC to hear a plea seeking enforcement of rights of disabled persons.

* SC to hear a batch of pleas challenging the Karnataka High Court verdict which had held that wearing hijab by students in educational institutions was not a fundamental religious practice in Islam.

* SC to hear a plea of Jitendra Narayan Tyagi alias Waseem Rizvi in relation to a hate speech case.

* SC to hear a plea of Delhi Jal Board alleging short supply of Yamuna water by Haryana.

* SC to hear a plea of a 17-year-old boy seeking permission to donate his liver to save his ailing father.

