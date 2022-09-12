Left Menu

NIA conducts searches at various places over suspected 'Terror gangs' link with Sidhu Moose Wala murder case

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday carried out searches at various places including Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab against suspected 'terror gangs' linked to the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, sources said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2022 09:52 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 09:52 IST
NIA conducts searches at various places over suspected 'Terror gangs' link with Sidhu Moose Wala murder case
Singer Sidhu Moose Wala (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday carried out searches at various places including Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab against suspected 'terror gangs' linked to the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, sources said. According to the information, NIA led various search operations in Haryana, Punjab and in Delhi, and National Capital Region (NCR).

The searches were taken out to arrest suspects who are allegedly linked with terror gangs who were involved in the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala. Earlier, with the arrest of the last accused shooter Deepak Mundi along with his two aides from the Indo-Nepal Border in West Bengal on Sunday, the Punjab police arrested the 23rd accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

The police said that the accused were arrested when they were attempting to escape to Nepal. The other two arrested persons have been identified as Kapil Pandit and Rajinder alias Joker. The operation was carried out jointly by the Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) along with Delhi Police and Central agencies. "As the Punjab Police arrested the sixth and last shooter in the case, the entire conspiracy and modus operandi as also the link-ups of these gangsters were revealed," said the Punjab police.A team of AGTF led by AIG Gurmeet Chauhan and DSP Bikram Brar brought Mundi and his two aides to Punjab by air on Saturday late at night.

"Deepak Mudi, the main assassin, had fired indiscriminately at the Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh aka Sidhu Moosewala who died on May 29th," Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said addressing a press meeting. Meanwhile, a total of 35 people are accused in the Moosewala murder case out of which 23 have been arrested and two have been neutralized. The other four are out of the country and six are still absconding. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolescent eating

Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolesce...

 United States
2
Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

United States
3
Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong schools; New York to ramp up polio vaccinations after virus found in wastewater and more

Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong scho...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva University bar LGBT student club for now; As Biden touts Ohio Intel plant, Rep. Tim Ryan questions his 2024 plans and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva Univer...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022