Four Turkish soldiers killed in operations in Iraq
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 12-09-2022 10:44 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 10:42 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
Four Turkish soldiers were killed in a clash with militants in northern Iraq, Turkey's defence ministry said late on Sunday.
The ministry said the incident took place in a region where Turkey was carrying out a cross border operation.
