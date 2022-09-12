Left Menu

4 'kidnapped' girls from Arunachal rescued in Assam

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 12-09-2022 11:50 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 11:43 IST
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
Arunachal Pradesh Police has rescued four ''kidnapped'' girls from a lodge in Assam's Guwahati, officials said on Monday.

Personnel of Arunachal Pradesh Police in coordination with Assam Police officers rescued the minors in a joint operation on Sunday and arrested a woman, who has emerged as the prime suspect, they said.

On September 8, the Diyun Police Station in Changlang district had received a complaint about four girls missing from the Manabhum area.

Following this, Arunachal Pradesh Police launched an investigation and traced the location of the girls, the officials said.

Changlang SP Mihin Gambo coordinated with Assam Police DIGP Prasanta Changmai and DCP of Dispur Sudhakar Singh to zero in on the exact whereabouts of the missing minors, they said.

After completing the legal formalities and necessary counselling, the rescued girls were handed over to their guardians through the Child Welfare Committee of Changlang, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

