Left Menu

Centre along with states trying to control Lumpy Skin Disease in cattle: PM

PTI | Greaternoida | Updated: 12-09-2022 12:21 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 12:20 IST
Centre along with states trying to control Lumpy Skin Disease in cattle: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the Centre along with states is making efforts to control Lumpy Skin Disease in cattle.

Many states are grappling with Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in cattle and the disease has emerged as a concern for the dairy sector.

''Our scientists have also prepared indigenous vaccine for Lumpy Skin Disease,'' Modi said addressing the International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit (IDF WDS) 2022, being organised at India Expo Centre & Mart here.

In the recent past, there has been loss of livestock in many states of India due to the disease, he added.

LSD is a contagious viral disease that affects cattle and causes fever, nodules on the skin and can also lead to death. The disease gets spread by mosquitoes, flies, lice, and wasps by direct contact among the cattle, and through contaminated food and water.

The inaugural function was also attended by the Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Sanjeev Balyan was also present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolescent eating

Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolesce...

 United States
2
Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

United States
3
Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong schools; New York to ramp up polio vaccinations after virus found in wastewater and more

Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong scho...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva University bar LGBT student club for now; As Biden touts Ohio Intel plant, Rep. Tim Ryan questions his 2024 plans and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva Univer...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022