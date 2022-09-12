Left Menu

Dubai court rejects Danish extradition request for financier

An Emirati court ruled on Monday that a British man suspected of masterminding a USD 1.7 billion tax scheme cannot be extradited to Denmark to face charges.The decision in the high-profile case grants the hedge fund trader, Sanjay Shah, a victory against Danish authorities who sought him for his role in one of the countrys largest-ever fraud cases.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 12-09-2022 12:50 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 12:49 IST
Dubai court rejects Danish extradition request for financier
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

An Emirati court ruled on Monday that a British man suspected of masterminding a USD 1.7 billion tax scheme cannot be extradited to Denmark to face charges.

The decision in the high-profile case grants the hedge fund trader, Sanjay Shah, a victory against Danish authorities who sought him for his role in one of the country's largest-ever fraud cases. Monday's court ruling, delivered in a brief hearing without explanation, can be appealed by prosecutors. The elaborate scheme, which ran for three years beginning in 2012, involved foreign businesses pretending to own shares in Danish companies and claiming tax refunds for which they were not eligible.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolescent eating

Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolesce...

 United States
2
Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

United States
3
Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong schools; New York to ramp up polio vaccinations after virus found in wastewater and more

Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong scho...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva University bar LGBT student club for now; As Biden touts Ohio Intel plant, Rep. Tim Ryan questions his 2024 plans and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva Univer...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022