GRAPHIC-Ukraine seeks to trace thousands of 'orphans' scattered by war
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 12-09-2022 13:01 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 13:00 IST
Sept 12 - Ukraine says it dismissed nearly 100,000 children from institutional care. With help from U.N. child agency UNICEF, it is still trying to reach some 26,000 of them.
