Encounter breaks out between militants and security forces in J-K's Shopian

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Heff Shirmal area of the district following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the hiding ultras opened fire on the security forces during the operation.

The security forces retaliated and firing on both sides was going on, he added.

There were no reports of any casualties so far, the official said.

