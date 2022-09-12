Left Menu

Germany must meet NATO's 2% spending target over long term - defense minister

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 12-09-2022 14:34 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 14:29 IST
Germany must meet NATO's 2% spending target over long term - defense minister
Christine Lambrecht Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany must meet NATO's 2% of GDP military spending target over the long term even after a 100 billion euro ($101 billion) special fund is used up, and accept a military leadership it earlier shied away from, its defense minister said.

"Two percent of our GDP for our security...we need this money without ifs or buts, and we need it for the long run so that the effort we are making with the 100 billion is not in vain," Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Monday.

"We must prevent a situation where, in a few years, we cannot afford the maintenance of the equipment that we are purchasing now." ($1 = 0.9814 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolescent eating

Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolesce...

 United States
2
Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

United States
3
Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong schools; New York to ramp up polio vaccinations after virus found in wastewater and more

Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong scho...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva University bar LGBT student club for now; As Biden touts Ohio Intel plant, Rep. Tim Ryan questions his 2024 plans and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva Univer...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022