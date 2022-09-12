Left Menu

Militant killed, security personnel injured in Shopian encounter

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 12-09-2022 14:54 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 14:49 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

An unidentified militant was killed and a security personnel sustained injuries in an encounter in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Heff Shirmal area of the district following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the ultras opened fire on the security forces who retaliated, triggering an encounter.

While one security force personnel was injured in the gun battle, an unidentified militant was shot dead, the official said adding the operation was going on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

