French Foreign Minister to visit India from Sep 13-15

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2022 14:59 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 14:55 IST
Catherine Colonna Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  India

France's Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna will be on a three-day visit to India from Tuesday during which she will hold talks with her counterpart S Jaishankar on bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest.

As part of her official visit from September 13-15, Colonna will travel to Mumbai for engagements with industry leaders and site visits on Thursday, a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

During her stay in New Delhi, Colonna will hold talks with External Affairs Minister Jaishankar on September 14 ''on bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest'', the statement said.

India and France have a long-standing strategic partnership, strengthened by regular high-level consultations and growing convergence in various areas, the MEA said.

The minister's visit will pave the way for further strengthening of the partnership across trade, defense, climate, migration and mobility, education and health sectors, the statement said.

