Case against 11 persons for attacking two police officers in Kerala

A case has been registered against 11 persons for allegedly assaulting two police officers on Sunday night in the southernmost district of Kerala.

The officers were attacked when they responded to a call regarding a fight between two groups at Karakonam junction here allegedly in connection with Onam celebrations, a senior officer of Vellarada police station said.

When the officers attempted to take into custody two persons who were involved in the fight, their friends intervened and pushed the policemen around and also assaulted them, the officer said.

A case has been registered against two named accused and nine identified accused for allegedly assaulting a Sub-Inspector and a Civil Police Officer (CPO), police said.

The father of one of the accused is presently being questioned, the police said and added that presently no one has been arrested.

Meanwhile, visuals of the assault on the officers, recorded by someone, were aired on TV channels and it showed the two policemen being pushed around, assaulted and their lathis being thrown away by a group of persons.

As the policemen took out their phones to record the attackers, they fled the spot, as shown in the visuals.

Minor injuries were suffered by the two officers in the assault. for which they received necessary first aid, and there was nothing to worry about regarding their health, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)