Russian Defence Ministry says its forces conducting air strikes in Ukraine's Kharkiv region -RIA

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-09-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 15:14 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia's Defence Ministry on Monday said that Russian forces were conducting air strikes on Ukrainian forces in Kharkiv region, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported.

The Defence Ministry on Sunday published a map showing its forces had abandoned almost all of Kharkiv region, after a lightning Ukrainian counteroffensive last week forced Russia to abandon a series of key strongholds in the province.

