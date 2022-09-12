Left Menu

Govt focusing on self-reliance in creating logistics system: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said the government is committed to creating a robust, secure and self-reliant logistics system to effectively deal with future security challenges.Addressing a seminar on Army logistics here, the Union minister said the government is also focussing on establishing common logistics nodes in the country in tune with the needs of the three services.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 15:15 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said the government is committed to creating a robust, secure and self-reliant logistics system to effectively deal with future security challenges.

Addressing a seminar on Army logistics here, the Union minister said the government is also focussing on establishing common logistics nodes in the country in tune with the needs of the three services. Through these nodes, the resources of one service will be seamlessly made available to the rest, he said. ''Government is committed to creating a robust, secure, speedy and 'Aatmanirbhar' logistics system to effectively deal with future security challenges and take the country to greater heights,'' he said. Singh delivered the keynote address at the first Indian Army Logistics seminar on the theme 'Samanjasya Se Shakti' at the Manekshaw Centre here. He also shared his insights on Information & Communication Technology (ICT) architecture, terming it as a major part of efficient logistics.

"All the services have developed their ICT architecture. It is our endeavour that there should be interoperability among the three services so that we can use our resources in the best way," he added.

The defence minister also called for civil-military fusion to further strengthen the logistics system and stay prepared to deal with future challenges.

He emphasised that logistics in future wars will require jointness not only among the three services but ''also among different bodies in the form of industrial back-up, research and development, material support, industry and manpower''. The defence minister spoke of the synergy needed between civil and military stakeholders, and asserted that the presence of representatives from different sectors of the two sides showed the ''commitment'' to achieve the goal as India stood on the threshold of an 'Amrit Kaal'. ''We are rapidly moving towards jointness of the three services,'' Singh said, adding, that logistics is among the fields that benefited the most from this jointness.

He said 'atmanirbharta' (self-reliance) in logistics is an important component, and the government has formulated many policies to achieve that goal.

It is an important need of the time to reform the logistics system in tune with the 21st century, the minister said. Singh also underlined that India has made rapid progress in the rail and other sectors of transportation.

In the five years preceding 2014, a doubling of tracks of 1,900 km of railway lines was done. And, in the last seven years doubling of the line has been done for over 9,000 km of railway lines, he said.

The opening ceremony of the seminar was attended by Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari and Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and NITI Aayog member V K Saraswat, among others.

