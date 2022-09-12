Twitter responds to Musk's letter, says it did not breach deal obligations
Twitter Inc said on Monday payments made to a whistleblower did not breach any conditions of its $44 billion buyout by Elon Musk, after the world's richest man cited the move as another reason to scrap the deal.
In a Friday letter to Twitter, lawyers for Musk said Twitter's failure to seek his consent before paying $7.75 million to whistleblower Peiter Zatko and his lawyers violated the merger agreement, which restricted when Twitter could make such payments.
