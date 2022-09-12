Left Menu

Twitter responds to Musk's letter, says it did not breach deal obligations

Twitter responds to Musk's letter, says it did not breach deal obligations
Twitter Inc said on Monday payments made to a whistleblower did not breach any conditions of its $44 billion buyout by Elon Musk, after the world's richest man cited the move as another reason to scrap the deal.

In a Friday letter to Twitter, lawyers for Musk said Twitter's failure to seek his consent before paying $7.75 million to whistleblower Peiter Zatko and his lawyers violated the merger agreement, which restricted when Twitter could make such payments.

