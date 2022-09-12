Left Menu

Maha: Gradation process of contractual workers who offered services during pandemic

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-09-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 16:05 IST
The Maharashtra government will undertake gradation of contractual paramedics, Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) and other allied workers who rendered services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This will help them during the recruitment process, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office said.

The decision was taken on Monday in a meeting of the state cabinet headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The statement said during the coronavirus pandemic, a large number of contractual people -- paramedic staff, ASHA, anganwadi and other allied workers -- were at the forefront of the battle. ''Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have directed the chief secretary to determine the gradation process for these personnel so that a note of their work can be taken during the recruitment by the public health department,'' the statement said.

